Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3376
 USD
-0,0015
-0,11 %
USD - GBP
12.03.2026 13:43:55

U.S. Housing Starts Unexpectedly Surge 7.2% In January

(RTTNews) - New residential construction in the U.S. unexpectedly surged in the month of January, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said housing starts spiked by 7.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.487 million in January after jumping by 4.8 percent to a revised rate of 1.387 million in December.

Economists had expected housing starts to slump by 3.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.350 million from the 1.404 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report also said building permits plunged by 5.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.376 million in January after surging by 4.8 percent to a revised rate of 1.455 million in December.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to tumble by 5.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.410 million from the 1.448 million originally reported for the previous month.

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

ATX schwächer -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag im Minus, während sich der deutsche Leitindex unter der Nulllinie bewegt. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
