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16.10.2026 14:38:02

U.S. Import, Export Prices Jump Much More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - Import and export prices in the U.S. both increased by far more than anticipated in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said import prices shot up by 1.1 percent in September after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in August.

Economists had expected import prices to climb by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices surged by 2.2 percent in September after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in August.

Economists had expected export prices to advance by 0.9 percent compared to the 0.6 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.

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