Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
16.03.2023 13:39:35
U.S. Import Prices Edge Down 0.1% In February
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed import prices edged slightly lower in the month of February.
The Labor Department said import prices dipped by 0.1 percent in February after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in January.
Economists had expected import prices to slip by 0.2 percent, matching the decrease originally reported for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the report said export prices rose by 0.2 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.5 percent in January.
Export prices were expected to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.8 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.