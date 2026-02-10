U.S. Import Prices Inch Up In Line With Estimates In December

(RTTNews) - Import prices in the U.S. crept up in line with estimates in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in December, in line with expectations.

While the report also said export prices rose by 0.3 percent in December, economists had expected export prices to tick up by 0.1 percent.

Import prices were unchanged compared to the same month a year ago, while export prices jumped by 3.1 percent year-over-year.

The Labor Department said it decided to forgo a detailed news release for the data as a result of the prolonged government shutdown last year.