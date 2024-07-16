16.07.2024 14:45:12

U.S. Import Prices Unexpectedly Unchanged In June

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing import prices in the U.S. were unexpectedly flat in the month of June.

The report said import prices were unchanged in June after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in May. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said export prices declined by 0.5 percent in June after falling by a revised 0.7 percent in May.

Export prices were expected to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil-- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlich abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen