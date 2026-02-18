Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3464
 USD
-0,0036
-0,27 %
USD - GBP
18.02.2026 15:20:14

U.S. Industrial Production Climbs More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting a surge by utilities output, the Federal Reserve released a report on Wednesday showing industrial production in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of January.

The Fed said industrial production grew by 0.7 percent in January after rising by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in December.

Economists had expected industrial production to climb by 0.4 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

Utilities output shot up by 2.1 percent and manufacturing output rose by 0.6 percent, while mining output dipped by 0.2 percent.

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
