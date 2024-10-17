17.10.2024 15:20:38

U.S. Industrial Production Dips Slightly More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday showed industrial production in the U.S. fell by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

The Fed said industrial production decreased by 0.3 percent in September after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in August.

Economists had expected industrial production to dip by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The slightly bigger than expected decline by industrial production partly reflected a strike at Boeing (BA) and the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

