Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3342
 USD
-0,0011
-0,08 %
USD - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
USD/GBP
03.12.2025 16:52:03

U.S. Industrial Production Edges Slightly Higher In September

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in the U.S. edged slightly higher in the month of September, the Federal Reserve revealed in a long-delayed report released on Wednesday.

The Fed said industrial production inched up by 0.1 percent September after dipping by a revised 0.3 percent in August.

Economists had expected industrial production to come in unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The modest increase by industrial production came amid a substantial rebound by utilities output, which surged by 1.1 percent in September after plunging by 3.0 percent in August.

Meanwhile, the report said manufacturing and mining output were both unchanged in September compared to the previous month.

"September's rise in industrial production was flattered by idiosyncratic strength in utilities, but the trend remains favorable in manufacturing, where the share of subindustries in contraction continues to fall," said Bernard Yaros, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

The Fed also said capacity utilization in the industrial sector came in at 75.9 in September, unchanged from a revised reading in August.

Capacity utilization in the utilities sector rose to 69.9 percent, while capacity utilization in the mining sector was unchanged at 85.4 percent and capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector edged down to 75.5 percent.

10:35 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Weiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. Der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.
