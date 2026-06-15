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15.06.2026 15:21:09
U.S. Industrial Production Inches Slightly Higher In May
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Monday showed a modest increase in industrial production in the U.S. in the month of May.
The Fed said industrial production crept up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in April.
Economists had expected industrial production to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
The uptick in industrial production largely reflected a sharp increase in mining output, which jumped by 1.3 percent.
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