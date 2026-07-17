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17.07.2026 15:19:34

U.S. Industrial Production Inches Up Slightly Less Than Expected In June

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in the U.S. edged slightly higher in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Friday.

The Fed said industrial production crept up by 0.1 percent in June, matching the uptick seen in May. Economists had expected industrial production to rise by 0.2 percent.

The report showed both mining and utilities output grew by 0.4 percent during the month, while manufacturing output was unchanged.

At 102.6 percent of its 2017 average, total industrial production in June was 1.1 percent above its year-earlier level, the Fed said.

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