Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3499
 USD
0,0035
0,26 %
USD - GBP
23.12.2025 16:19:17

U.S. Industrial Production Rises 0.2% In November, Slightly More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday showed industrial production in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of November.

The Fed said industrial production rose by 0.2 percent in November after edging down by 0.1 percent in October. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The slightly bigger than expected increase by industrial production largely reflected a rebound by mining output, which jumped by 1.7 percent in November after falling by 0.8 percent in October.

Meanwhile, the report showed a pullback by utilities output, which decreased by 0.4 percent in November after surging by 2.6 percent in October.

The Fed also said manufacturing output came in virtually unchanged in November after dropping by 0.4 percent in October.

Capacity utilization in the industrial sector came in at 76.0 percent in November, the report said, up slightly from 75.9 percent in October and in line with economist estimates.

The report said capacity utilization in the mining sector jumped to 86.3 percent, while capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector was unchanged at 75.4 percent and capacity utilization in the utilities sector fell to 70.9 percent.

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- Wall Street freundlich Börsen in Fernost schließen verhalten
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts. Der Dow zieht am Dienstag etwas an. Daneben machten auch die asiatischen Indizes überwiegend keine großen Schritte.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

