15.02.2024 15:19:56
U.S. Industrial Production Unexpectedly Edges Down 0.1% In January
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday.
The Fed said industrial production slipped by 0.1 percent in January compared to economist estimates for a 0.3 percent increase.
Revised data also showed industrial production was unchanged in December compared to the previously reported 0.1 percent uptick.
The unexpected dip in production in January came as manufacturing output fell by 0.5 percent and mining output tumbled by 2.3 percent, with winter weather contributing to the declines in both sectors.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.