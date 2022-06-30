Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
30.06.2022 15:10:16
U.S. Initial Jobless Show Modest Decrease In Week Ended 6/25
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 25th.
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 231,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 228,000 from the 229,000 originally reported for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the report showed the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 231,750, an increase of 7,250 from the previous week's revised average of 224,500.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: ATX im Plus -- DAX kann Verluste zum Teil aufholen -- US-Börsen vor Handelsbeginn tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer notiert am Mittag wieder auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Märkte dürften den Handel schwächer beginnen. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag negative Vorzeichen aus, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.