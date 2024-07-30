U.S. Job Openings Edge Slightly Lower In June

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing a slight decrease in job openings in the U.S. in the month of June.

The report said job openings edged down to 8.18 million in June from an upwardly revised 8.23 million in May.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.03 million from the 8.14 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said both the number of hires and total separations were little changed at 5.3 million and 5.1 million, respectively.

Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges were also little changed at 3.3 million and 1.5 million, respectively.