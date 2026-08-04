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04.08.2026 16:38:57

U.S. Job Openings Fall Roughly In Line With Estimates In June

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing a decrease in job openings in the U.S. in the month of June.

The report said job openings dipped to 7.359 million in June from a downwardly revised 7.537 million in May.

Economists had expected job openings to drop to 7.350 million in June from the 7.594 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said hires increased to 5.348 million in June from 5.252 million in May, while total separations rose to 5.351 million in June from 5.260 million in May.

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