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30.06.2026 16:16:54

U.S. Job Openings Nearly Unchanged In May

(RTTNews) - Job openings in the U.S. were nearly unchanged in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said job openings crept up to 7.594 million in May from a downwardly revised 7.585 million in April.

Economists had expected job openings to decrease to 7.298 million from the 7.618 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said hires edged down to 5.170 million in May from 5.215 million in April, while total separations inched up to 5.101 million in May from 5.038 million in April.

Within separations, quits ticked up to 3.065 million in May from 3.043 million in April, while layoffs and discharges crept up to 1.708 million in May from 1.667 million in April.

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