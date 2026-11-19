(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly higher in the week ended November 14th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 203,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 198,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected uptick, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 207,000 in the week ended September 5th.

"Jobless claims have notched modest increases over the prior two weeks, but risks to the unemployment rate remain to the downside in our view," said Matthew Martin, Senior U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

He added, "Layoff levels remain low across a vast majority of states at a time when the hire rate is trending above our estimate of breakeven employment growth, which should give confidence the labor market remains healthy."

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 197,750, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised average of 195,750.

Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment benefits, also climbed by 70,000 to 1.763 million in the week ended November 7th.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims rose to 1,717,000, an increase of 10,250 from the previous week's revised average of 1,706,750.