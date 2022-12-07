Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
07.12.2022 14:36:47
U.S. Labor Productivity Climbs More Than Previously Estimated In Q3
(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed U.S. labor productivity increased by much more than initially estimated in the third quarter.
The Labor Department said labor productivity climbed by 0.8 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously reported 0.3 percent uptick. Economists had expected productivity growth to be upwardly revised to 0.5 percent.
Meanwhile, the report showed the surge in unit labor costs in the third quarter was downwardly revised to 2.4 percent from 3.5 percent. The jump in unit labor costs was expected to be downwardly revised to 3.2 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen konnte. Auf dem US-Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich am Donnerstag eine Stabilisierung ab. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.