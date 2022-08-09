09.08.2022 14:38:00

U.S. Labor Productivity Shows Another Steep Drop In Q2

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed U.S. labor productivity continued to slump in the second quarter, while labor costs continued to soar.

The Labor Department said labor productivity tumbled by 4.6 percent in the second quarter after plummeting by a revised 7.4 percent in the first quarter.

Economists had expected productivity to plunge by 4.7 percent compared to the 7.3 percent nosedive that had been reported for the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the report showed unit labor costs skyrocketed by 10.8 percent in the second quarter after surging by a revised 12.7 percent in the first quarter.

Unit labor costs were expected to jump by 9.5 percent compared to the 12.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsianer warten gespannt auf US-Inflationsbericht: ATX und DAX gewinnen leicht -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas höher. Auch der DAX kann leicht zulegen. Zur Mitte der Woche schlossen die asiatischen Börsen tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen