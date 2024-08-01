U.S. Labor Productivity Surges More Than Expected In Q2

(RTTNews) - Labor productivity in the U.S. shot up by more than expected in the second quarter, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The Labor Department said labor productivity surged by 2.3 percent in the second quarter after rising by a revised 0.4 percent in the first quarter.

Economists had expected labor productivity to jump by 1.7 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick that had been reported for the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs climbed by 0.9 percent in the second quarter after soaring by a revised 3.8 percent in the first quarter.

Economists had expected unit labor costs to shoot up by 1.8 percent compared to the 4.0 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.