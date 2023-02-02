Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
02.02.2023 14:47:41
U.S. Labor Productivity Surges More Than Expected In Q4
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. labor productivity surged by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Labor Department said labor productivity spiked by 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.4 percent in the third quarter.
Economists had expected labor productivity to shoot up by 2.4 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase that had been reported for the previous quarter.
The report also showed unit labor costs jumped by 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter after surging by a downwardly revised 2.0 percent in the third quarter.
Unit labor costs were expected leap by 1.5 percent compared to the 2.4 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.