U.S. Leading Economic Index Unexpectedly Dips 0.3% In March

(RTTNews) - The Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected pullback by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of March.

The report said the leading economic index fell by 0.3 percent in March after rising by 0.2 percent in February. The modest advance in February marked the first increase by the leading index in two years.

Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.