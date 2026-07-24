U.S. New Home Sales Rebound In June, Annual Rate Exceeds Estimates

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed new home sales in the U.S. rebounded in the month of June after falling sharply in the previous month.

The Commerce Department said new home sales jumped by 1.6 percent to an annual rate of 628,000 in June after tumbling by 4.3 percent to a revised rate of 618,000 in May.

Economists had expected new home sales to surge by 5.2 percent to an annual rate of 610,000 from the 580,000 originally reported for the previous month.

New home sales in the South helped lead the rebound during the month of June, soaring by 9.9 percent to an annual rate of 412,000.

The report said new home sales in the Northeast also surged by 3.6 percent to an annual rate of 29,000, while new home sales in the Midwest shot up by 2.5 percent to an annual rate of 83,000.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department new home sales in the West plummeted by 22.4 percent to an annual rate of 104,000.

The report also said the estimate of new houses for sale at the end of June was 485,000, down 0.2 percent from 486,000 in May and down 3.2 percent from 501,000 a year ago.

The estimate of new houses for sale represents 9.3 months of supply at the current sales rate, down from 9.4 months in May but up from 9.0 months in June 2025.

The Commerce Department also said the median sales price of new houses sold in June was $398,300, 3.3 percent below $412,000 in May and 2.7 percent below $409,200 a year ago.