Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3297
 USD
-0,0024
-0,18 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
09.12.2025 12:28:36

U.S. NFIB Small Business Confidence Index Rises More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - U.S. small businesses turned more confident than expected in November on stronger sales growth expectations, but the uncertainty continued to rise as firms delayed their investment plans, survey data from the National Federation of Independent Business showed on Tuesday.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.8 points to 99.0 in November from 98.2 in October. Economists had expected a modest improvement to 98.4. The current reading is above the 52-year average of 98.

Among the main components of the headline index, six increased, three fell and one was stable. The NFIB said a 9-point increase to 15 percent in the share of firms expecting sales growth contributed most to the rise in the optimism measure.

Meanwhile, the Uncertainty Index rose three points to 91 in November, led by an increase in firms reporting uncertainty about capital expenditure plans over the next three to six months.

"Although optimism increased, small business owners are still frustrated by the lack of qualified workers," NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said. "Despite this, more firms still plan to create new jobs in the near future."

The NFIB survey showed that 21 percent of small business owners cited labor quality as their single most important problem, down from the previous month and erased most of the sudden increase in October. Labor quality was listed as the top problem, followed by inflation.

The survey also found that the net percent of owners raising average selling prices rose 13 points from October to a net 34 percent, which was the highest reading since March 2023 and the largest monthly jump in the survey's history.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:47 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentierte, verbuchte auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen