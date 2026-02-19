Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3437
 USD
-0,0031
-0,23 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
19.02.2026 16:48:12

U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly See Further Downside In January

(RTTNews) - Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly saw further downside in the month of January, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday.

NAR said its pending home sales index slid by 0.8 percent to 70.9 in January after plunging by 7.4 percent to a revised 71.5 in December.

Economists had expected pending home sales to jump by 2.5 percent compared to the 9.3 percent nosedive originally reported for the previous month.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

"Improving affordability conditions have yet to induce more buying activity," said NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun. "With mortgage rates nearing 6%, an additional 5.5 million households that could not qualify for a mortgage one year ago would qualify at today's lower rates."

He added, "Most newly qualifying households do not act immediately, but based on past experience, about 10% could enter the market—potentially adding roughly 550,000 new homebuyers this year compared with last year."

The unexpected decrease by pending home sales reflected significant weakness in the Northeast and South, where pending home sales tumbled by 5.7 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, the report said pending home sales in the Midwest and West surged by 5.0 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

The National Association of Realtors released a separate report last Thursday showing existing home sales pulled back by much more than expected in the month of January.

NAR said existing home sales plunged by 8.4 percent to an annual rate of 3.91 million in January after surging by 4.4 percent to a downwardly revised rate of 4.27 million in December.

Economists had expected existing home sales to tumble by 3.5 percent to an annual rate of 4.20 million from the 4.35 million originally reported for the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig beweg -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Freitag seitwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen