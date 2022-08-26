Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
26.08.2022 14:39:42
U.S. Personal Income Edges Up Much Less Than Expected In July
(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. personal income increased by much less than expected in the month of July.
The report showed personal income edged up by 0.2 percent in July after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.7 percent in June.
Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.6 percent, matching the advance originally reported for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in July after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.0 percent in June.
Personal spending was expected to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 1.1 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.
A reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve showed the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 4.6 percent in July from 4.8 percent in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.