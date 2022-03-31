|
31.03.2022 14:48:15
U.S. Personal Income Increases In Line With Estimates In February
(RTTNews) - Personal income in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.
The report showed personal income rose by 0.5 percent in February after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in January.
Economists had expected personal income to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent in February after surging by an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in January.
Personal spending was expected to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 2.1 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.
A reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve showed the annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 5.4 percent in February from 5.2 percent in January.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSolide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der DAX zeigten sich am Freitag stärker. Die US-Börsen begannen das neue Quartal mit einem höchst volatilen Handelstag, der jedoch freundlich endete. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.