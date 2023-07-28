Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
U.S. Personal Income Rises More Than Expected In June
(RTTNews) - Personal income in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.
The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in June after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in May.
Economists had expected personal income to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.4 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.
Meanwhile, the report said personal spending climbed by 0.5 percent in June after inching up by an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in May.
Economists had expected personal spending to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.