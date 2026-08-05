U.S. Private Sector Employers Add 44,000 Jobs In July, Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of July.

The report said private sector employment rose by 44,000 jobs in July after climbing by a downwardly revised 95,000 jobs in June.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 75,000 jobs compared to the addition of 98,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

ADP said sector-level hiring was choppy last month but pay sent a clear signal, with year-over-year pay for job-changers accelerating to its fastest pace of growth in nearly a year.

The report said pay growth for job-changers rose to 7 percent, the largest year-over-year increase since August 2025, while pay gains for job-stayers held steady at 4.4 percent.

"Job-changers are highly sensitive to real-time economic conditions, and their rapid pay growth implies supply constraints in parts of the labor market," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. "Typical hiring patterns, meanwhile, are changing as employers react to shifting macro-economic conditions."

ADP also said small establishments added 23,000 jobs in July, while employment at large establishments rose by 13,000 jobs and employment at medium establishments edged up by 8,000 jobs.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on employment in the month of July.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 88,000 jobs in July after climbing by 57,000 jobs in June, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2 percent.