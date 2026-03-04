U.S. Private Sector Employment Climbs More Than Expected In February

(RTTNews) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of February.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 63,000 jobs in February after rising by a downwardly revised 11,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 48,000 jobs compared to the addition of 22,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Private sector employment saw the biggest increase since July 2025, led by job growth in the construction and education and health services sectors, ADP said.