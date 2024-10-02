Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
U.S. Private Sector Employment Climbs More Than Expected In September
(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.
ADP said private sector employment climbed by 143,000 jobs in September after rising by an upwardly revised 103,000 jobs in August.
Economists had expected private sector employment to advance by 120,000 jobs compared to the addition of 99,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.
Job creation saw a widespread rebound after a five-month slowdown, with only the information sector losing jobs, ADP said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher steht. Die US-Börsen dürften sich am Freitag fester präsentieren. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.