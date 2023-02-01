Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
01.02.2023 14:25:58
U.S. Private Sector Employment Increases Less Than Expected In January
(RTTNews) - Private sector job growth slowed by more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.
ADP said private sector employment climbed by 106,000 jobs in January after surging by an upwardly revised 253,000 jobs in December.
Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 178,000 jobs compared to the addition of 235,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.
"In January, we saw the impact of weather-related disruptions on employment during our reference week," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "Hiring was stronger during other weeks of the month, in line with the strength we saw late last year."
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankte am Donnerstag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Asien legten die Börsen am Donnerstag leicht zu.