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06.05.2026 14:23:33

U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected April

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by more than expected in the month of April.

ADP said private sector employment shot up by 109,000 jobs in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 61,000 jobs in March.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 85,000 jobs compared to the addition of 62,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Small and large employers are hiring, but we're seeing softness in the middle," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. "Large companies have resources to deploy, and small ones are the most nimble, both important advantages in a complex labor environment."

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