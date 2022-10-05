Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
05.10.2022 14:25:06
U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected In September
(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.
ADP said private sector employment surged by 208,000 jobs in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 185,000 jobs in August.
Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 132,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.
"There are signs that people are returning to the labor market. We're in an interim period where we're going to continue to see steady job gains," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "Employer demand remains robust and the supply of workers is improving--for now."
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht wirft Schatten voraus: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Wall Street tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
In einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel notieren der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt inzwischen wieder unterhalb der Nulllinie. Auch die Wall Street muss Verluste hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Asien zeigten am Donnerstag eine uneinheitliche Tendenz.