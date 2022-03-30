U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps Slightly More Than Expected In March

(RTTNews) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment jumped by 455,000 jobs in March after surging by an upwardly revised 486,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected private sector employment to climb by 450,000 jobs compared to the addition of 475,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Job growth was broad-based across sectors in March, contributing to the nearly 1.5 million jobs added for the first quarter in 2022," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.