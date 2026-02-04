Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3561
 USD
0,0022
0,16 %
USD - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
USD/GBP
04.02.2026 14:22:56

U.S. Private Sector Employment Rises Less Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of January.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 22,000 jobs in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 37,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 45,000 jobs compared to the addition of 41,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The modest increase in private sector employment largely reflected a jump in employment in the education and health services sector, which added 74,000 jobs.

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

ATX im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt notiert vor dem Wochenende tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich derweil seitwärts. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
