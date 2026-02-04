U.S. Private Sector Employment Rises Less Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of January.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 22,000 jobs in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 37,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 45,000 jobs compared to the addition of 41,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The modest increase in private sector employment largely reflected a jump in employment in the education and health services sector, which added 74,000 jobs.