02.02.2022 14:21:27
U.S. Private Sector Employment Unexpectedly Tumbles In January
(RTTNews) - Reflecting the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday unexpectedly showing a sharp pullback in U.S. private sector employment in the month of January.
ADP said private sector employment tumbled by 301,000 jobs in January after jumping by a downwardly revised 776,000 jobs in December.
The steep drop surprised economists, who had expected private sector employment to increase by 207,000 jobs compared to the spike of 807,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.
