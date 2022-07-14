Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
14.07.2022 14:39:47
U.S. Producer Price Index Jumps More Than Expected In June
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. producer prices increased by more than expected in the month of June.
The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand jumped by 1.1 percent in June after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in May.
Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.8 percent, matching the advance originally reported for the previous month.
The annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 11.3 percent in June, reflecting the largest spike since a record 11.6 percent jump in March.
Economists had expected the annual rate of producer price growth to slow to 10.7 percent in June from 10.9 percent in May.
Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices rose by 0.3 percent in June after climbing by 0.4 percent in each of the two previous months.
Compared to the same month a year ago, core producer prices were up by 6.4 percent in June, reflecting a slowdown from the 6.7 percent surge in May.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.