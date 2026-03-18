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18.03.2026 13:35:30

U.S. Producer Prices Climb Much More Than Expected In February

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of February, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.7 percent in February after climbing by 0.5 percent in January. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by producer prices accelerated to 3.4 percent in February from 2.9 percent in January. Yearly growth was expected to remain unchanged.

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