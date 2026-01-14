Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3404
 USD
-0,0038
-0,28 %
USD - GBP
14.01.2026 14:41:37

U.S. Producer Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In November

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a modest increase by U.S. producer prices in the month of November.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.2 percent in November after inching up by 0.1 percent in October. The uptick in prices matched economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of growth by producer prices accelerated to 3.0 percent in November from 2.8 percent in October. Economists had expected annual producer price growth to come in at 2.7 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
