Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
13.04.2023 14:36:58
U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Decline 0.5% In March
(RTTNews) - Reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of March.
The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5 percent in March following a revised unchanged reading in February.
Economists had expected producer prices to come in unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.
The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed dramatically to 2.7 percent in March from 4.9 percent in February. Economists had expected the pace of growth to slow to 3.0 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.