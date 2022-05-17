Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
17.05.2022 14:40:39
U.S. Retail Sales Climb More Than Expected In April
(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.
The report said retail sales climbed by 0.9 percent in April after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.4 percent in March.
Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
Excluding a rebound in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose by 0.6 percent in April after surging by 2.1 percent in March. Ex-auto sales were expected to edge up by 0.3 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen im Sinkflug - Dow unter 32.000--Punkte-Marke -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte ab. An der Wall Street rutschen die Kurse am Mittwoch deutlich ab. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich positiv.