U.S. Retail Sales Inch Up Slightly Less Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. inched slightly higher in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales crept up by 0.1 percent in May after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in April.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding an increase in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales edged down by 0.1 percent in May after slipping by a revised 0.1 percent in April.

Economists had expected ex-auto sales to climb by 0.2 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.