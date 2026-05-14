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14.05.2026 14:37:02

U.S. Retail Sales Increase In Line With Estimates In April

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed retail sales in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April.

The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.5 percent in April after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.6 percent in March.

Economists had expected retail sales to grow by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.7 percent leap originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.7 percent in April after surging by 1.9 percent in March. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.6 percent.

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