|
16.02.2022 14:38:40
U.S. Retail Sales Rebound Much More Than Expected In January
(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. showed a substantial rebound in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.
The Commerce Department said retail sales soared by 3.8 percent in January after plunging by a revised 2.5 percent in December.
Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 2.0 percent compared to the 1.9 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.
Excluding a sharp increase in motor vehicle and parts sales, retail sales still spiked by 3.3 percent in January following a 2.8 percent nosedive in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX mit Verlusten -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert vor dem Wochenende tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex kann sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.