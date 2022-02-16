16.02.2022 14:38:40

U.S. Retail Sales Rebound Much More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. showed a substantial rebound in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales soared by 3.8 percent in January after plunging by a revised 2.5 percent in December.

Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 2.0 percent compared to the 1.9 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a sharp increase in motor vehicle and parts sales, retail sales still spiked by 3.3 percent in January following a 2.8 percent nosedive in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.

