(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a modest increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.2 in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September. The uptick in sales matched economist estimates.

A steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers limited the upside for retail sales, with auto sales tumbling by 1.6 percent in October after dipping by 0.2 percent in September.

Excluding the slump in auto sales, retail sales increased by 0.6 percent in October after jumping by an upwardly 1.1 percent in September.

Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.9 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.

"Overall, consumer spending continues to advance on a solid track," said Nationwide Financial Markets Economist Oren Klachkin. "We wouldn't say consumers are splurging, but they certainly aren't retrenching."

He added, "High price and interest rates are making some trade down and be more judicious, but solid fundamentals and a boost from early holiday shopping are keeping consumers in a spending mood."

The report showed a substantial rebound in sales by miscellaneous store retailers, which spiked by 4.7 percent in October after plunging by 3.0 percent in September.

Sales by gas stations and health and personal care stores also saw significant growth, while sales by furniture and home furnishings stores fell sharply.

The Commerce Department also said core retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, increased by 0.6 percent in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in September.