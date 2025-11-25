Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3185
 USD
0,0076
0,58 %
USD - GBP
25.11.2025 14:35:22

U.S. Retail Sales Rise Less Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of September, according to a long-delayed reported released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in September after climbing by 0.6 percent in August. Economists had expected retail sales to grow by 0.4 percent.

Excluding a dip in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.3 percent in September after advancing by 0.6 percent in August. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Dienstag fester. Anleger an den US-Börsen halten sich zurück. In Fernost waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

