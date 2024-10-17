17.10.2024 14:37:36

U.S. Retail Sales Rise Slightly More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed retail sales in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.4 percent in September after edging up by 0.1 percent in August. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales climbed by 0.5 percent in September after rising by 0.2 percent in August. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

