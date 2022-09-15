Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
15.09.2022 14:36:38
U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise 0.3% In August
(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showed an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of August.
The report showed retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in August following a revised 0.4 percent decrease in July.
Economists had expected retail sales to come in unchanged, matching the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.
Excluding a rebound in auto sales, retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in August following a revised unchanged reading in July.
Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.