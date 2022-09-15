U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise 0.3% In August

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showed an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of August.

The report showed retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in August following a revised 0.4 percent decrease in July.

Economists had expected retail sales to come in unchanged, matching the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a rebound in auto sales, retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in August following a revised unchanged reading in July.

Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.