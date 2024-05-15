Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
15.05.2024 14:39:30
U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Unchanged In April
(RTTNews) - Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly came in flat in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.
The Commerce Department said retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.6 percent in March.
Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in April after jumping by 0.9 percent in March. The uptick matched economist estimates.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt nach historischem Sprung über 40.000 Punkte tiefer -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes legen bis Handelsende zu
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.